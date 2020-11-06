Salute to Service: Pacific Steel and Recycling hosting Thanksgiving food drive

KALISPELL — Pacific Steel and Recycling in Kalispell are looking to help families in need in the Flathead Valley over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The business is kicking off their first annual Thanksgiving “Feed a Ton” food drive starting Nov. 9.

Pacific Steel and Recycling Spokesman Cason Farmer says they’re hoping to collect more than 2,000 non-perishable food items with all donations going directly to food banks in Flathead County.

Farmer says they’re looking for Thanksgiving themed food items such as canned sweet potatoes, peas, corn, Turkey gravy and more.

He says Pacific and Steel and Recycling wanted to show support to families going through hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of our values is serving the community around us, we felt that was a good meaningful way to help the community that’s treated us very well,” said Farmer.

Farmer says residents bringing in ten or more items will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card.

The food drive will continue through Nov. 20, with donations being collected at Pacific’s main office at 105 Montclair Drive in Kalispell.