Salvation Army hand out toys, helps hundreds of Flathead kids

KALISPELL — The Salvation Army handed out the toys from their Angel Tree applicants on Thursday, December 21, 2023, just in time for Christmas.

The Salvation Army in Kalispell collects toys and other necessities to give to families in need to help give Christmas to everyone.

This year, between Hungry Horse and the Kalispell area, the Salvation Army helped 646 kids after people donated presents.

They also gave wrapping paper to the families with the gifts while supplies lasted.

Every year volunteers help with this busy day.

“It's a great environment, meeting people that do this every single day. And I didn't really know about The Salvation Army and what they do," said Salvation Army toy distribution volunteer Joaquin Calderon. "I thought maybe people will come here and get a meal here and there but they do a lot more than what I knew. So it's great meeting these people and seeing how cheerful they are to help out."

Visit https://kalispell.salvationarmy.org/kalispell_corps/ to learn more about how to donate or sign up to be an Angel Tree recipient.