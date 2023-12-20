Salvation Army in Kalispell provides two free meals a day for all

KALISPELL — The Salvation Army in Kalispell has been busy getting toys prepared to hand out to families, but along with those duties, they are also making sure the community is fed.

The Salvation Army serves two healthy meals a day Monday through Friday and everyone in the community is welcome — especially those experiencing homelessness.

The meals are funded by community donations to the Salvation Army.

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.and lunch is from noon to 1 p.m.

"You know it's it's kind of fun people come in they they talk they catch up I think it's kind of like your high school cafeteria there's there's maybe a little gossip here and there but basically just talking about what's going on in their lives and checking in on each other," said Salvation Army Kalispell administrator Major Julie Feist.

The Salvation Army also has showers and washers and dryers available for use for people who need them.