Samaritan House to help Kalispell residents facing eviction

KALISPELL — KALISPELL - Kalispell's homeless shelter is making space immediately for residents who will be evicted from the Fairbridge Inn and Suites.

The Samaritan House stated in a press release that people in need of help can get the full complement of services including shelter, case management, kitchen and other co-located outreach efforts by other local organizations.

They said it is their wish and others in the Flathead that nobody sleeps outside.

For more information, to connect those in need, or to donate contact the Samaritan House.

As we reported earlier, extended-stay residents at the Fairbridge Inn and Suites in Kalispell are being evicted on Feb. 12 due to the sale of the hotel.

Fortify, a company out of Oregon, purchased the hotel with plans to develop apartment buildings.

