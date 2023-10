BIGFORK — Downtown Bigfork is going to be the home to many scarecrows beginning on Friday, October 13, 2023, as the town decorates for fall.

The scarecrows that will line the streets are a part of the Bigfork Arts and Cultural Center's scarecrow competition.

Staging of the scarecrows will begin Friday, just in time for the Tamarack Time cooking competition and festival on Saturday.

You can see the scarecrows anytime during the month of October.