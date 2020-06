GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Authorities are continuing to search for a man reported missing in Glacier National Park.

Park rangers, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, and Two Bear Air are looking for 77-year-old Calvin Adams of Pocatello, Idaho.

Adams’ 2006 silver Toyota RAV4 was discovered south of Polebridge in Glacier National Park on Monday, June 29.

Anyone with information about Adams' whereabouts is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610.