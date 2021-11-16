Search continues for Kalispell man reported missing near Somers

KALISPELL — Authorities are continuing to search for a man who was reported missing in northwest Montana last week.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue are looking for 40-year-old Timothy Curtis Elston of Kalispell in the Cramer Creek and Patrick Creek area south of Somers after Elston's vehicle was found abandoned there one week ago.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says search and rescue crews found some of Elston's personal belongings in the area near his parked vehicle. The search was suspended Monday due to dangerous weather conditions but the crew will again ramp up search efforts in the coming days.