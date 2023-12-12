Seats filling up fast for popular Kalispell Christmas Light Tour

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Christmas Light Tour is underway but there are only a few weeks left to enjoy this holiday tradition

The Montana Trolley Company has been taking families to see Kalispell’s best Christmas lights for the past 11 years.

Nothing gets you in the spirit quite like seeing twinkling lights and listening to Christmas music, but the tours are filling up fast.

The tours will run through the end of December.

Be sure to hop online and book your tour soon before they are sold out.

You can find a link to book your trip here https://www.montanatrolleyco.com/index.html.