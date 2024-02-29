Section of Flathead Lake’s north shore closed for seasonal waterfowl production

KALISPELL — A seasonal closure starts March 1, 2024, along a large portion of the north shore of Flathead Lake between Bigfork and Somers to support migrating and nesting birds.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Flathead Waterfowl Production Area covers 7 miles of shoreline along the north end of Flathead Lake. The area is closed to public access each year between March 1 and July 15.

Wildlife officials note the area is closed off to reduce human disturbances during the breeding, nesting, and brood-rearing period. The closure includes the open beaches along the shoreline of the WPA.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stated the following in a news release:

“Shoreline and offshore habitats are critical for migrating birds to rest and nest. The north shore of Flathead Lake supports an abundant variety of birds year-round, particularly during migration when tens of thousands of mixed waterfowl species rely on the area’s grassland, wetland, and shrubland habitats. More than 200 bird species use the area.” The National Audubon Society has declared the north shore an Important Bird Area, the organization's official designation for places that provide essential habitat for bird populations."



"Human disturbance, including walking near birds or nesting areas or letting dogs run off leash, can cause serious harm during these vulnerable periods. These types of human activities disrupt breeding and non-breeding birds by interrupting vital activities such as feeding and resting. Disturbances can harm nests, lead birds to abandon active nests or prevent them from establishing a nest.”

Public access to the north shore beach remains open at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Somers Beach State Park and Osprey View property along Holt Drive near Bigfork. Parking is limited along Holt Drive.

FWP notes that access at both sites is restricted to state land and the section of beach that is state land. Beach closures remain in effect starting at the boundary of the federal WPA. Additionally, all dogs must be on a leash.