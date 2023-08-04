Section of Going-to-the-Sun Road to be closed Friday

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - A section of the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road will be closed for part of the day on Friday.

The road will be closed between Avalanche Campground and Logan Pass beginning at 10 a.m. while park staff remove a disabled vehicle.

According to a social media post, the closure could last up to three hours.

No vehicles will be able to pass through the area, including park shuttles.

The latest information on road closures in Glacier National Park can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/directions.htm