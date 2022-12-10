Seminars help ice fishers learn safety and gear before they head out on the ice

KALISPELL — Ice fishing is a tradition that families across Montana enjoy. It is fun to get out and experience the Montana winter but there are a lot of things to learn before you head out to the lake.

“Safety is so important when it comes to ice fishing or anything outdoors. You owe it to yourself and your family to take the time and think about it and prepare,” said Robert Hickey, a professional fisherman.

Safety and gear seminars, like the one held at Snappy’s Sport Senter in Kalispell, are a free way to learn all you need to know about fishing.

“I think it's important because it helps educate the community. Also, you know, Montana has awesome resources, starting with its water tributaries. It's there for our users. It's Montanan's and that's what it's there for, and we should utilize it as much as we can,” said Hickey.

The biggest safety concern with ice fishing is the thickness of the ice. Fisherman can utilize online resources as well as local fishing shops to check ice conditions before heading out.

“If you're going with the family, most importantly make sure they're going to be comfortable and warm. Fishing can be as competitive as you want it to be. But most importantly make it fun for everybody in the family and enjoy it. Whether you're out there making snowman or having snowball fights or whatever it is, have fun out there and enjoy," said Hickey.

Fishing is a great family pastime and a way to get kids excited about the outdoors even during winter.

“My favorite part of fishing is you can catch fish and you can keep them you can eat them, or you can let it go. I mean you can catch a big fish, and you can catch a big fish and let it go. It's fun to get some big fish," said Fritz Anderson, a young fisherman.

While fishing can be a serious sport, sometimes it's just about the bite.

“I do not discriminate against any fish that wants to bite my line," said Hickey.

