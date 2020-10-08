Sen. Daines visits Falkor Defense facility in Kalispell

KALISPELL — U.S Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and U.S Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) visited Kalispell Thursday joining firearm manufacturer Falkor Defense owners for a round table discussion.

The Kalispell business manufactures firearms using aerospace technology with 100% of its products made in the United States.

Sen. Daines and Sen. Cotton spoke on second amendment rights in Montana and the importance of National Security.

The 50,000 square foot Falkor Defense facility is home to 35 workers manufacturing firearms that are sent all over the world.

Sen. Daines stressed the importance of keeping manufacturing jobs in Montana.

“These great made in Montana manufacturing jobs that are making some of the very best firearms in the world are produced right here, and they’re used all over the world by the U.S. fighting force,” said Sen. Daines.

This was Sen. Cotton’s first-ever visit to Montana.