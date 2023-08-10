Simulated active shooter training exercise planned at Whitefish Middle School

WHITEFISH - Emergency service personnel will be conducting a training exercise that will simulate an active shooter incident on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Whitefish Middle School.

The training will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

First responders from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Whitefish Police Department, the Whitefish Fire Department, and the U.S. Border Patrol, will be taking part in the training.

People can expect to see a large presence of armed law enforcement officers and emergency vehicles in the area of Whitefish Middle School on Friday.

Signs about the training exercise will be posted on Pine Avenue and Fifth Street.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area during the training exercise.

