Sliters celebrating their 90th anniversary by giving back to 90 non-profits across the valley

SOMERS - Montana-made businesses are important to the communities they serve. One of those hometown businesses is Sliters in Somers.

The hardware store is celebrating 90 years and on Saturday, June 24, 2023, they are saying thank you to the community that has supported them through the 9 decades by giving back.

“Sliters Lumber and Building Supply was started in 1933. And we have grown from what we were originally started as the people's mercantile a small store in Somers that was a general store. And we have grown into a three-store operation selling hardware and full-service lumberyard,” said Sliters Lumber and Building Supply CFO Andrea Sliter Goudge.

“Sliters is really the quintessential hometown hardware store,” said Sliter Lumber and Building Supply President Andrew Sliter.

The business was started by Andrea and Andrew's grandparents and has been passed down through the family.

“Our legacy here is very humbling. We are just humbled and proud to continue this tremendous legacy," Andrea told MTN News

The family legacy has now been continued for nine decades.

“Celebrating 90 years feels like a tremendous accomplishment within the scope of our organization from the 1930s all the way up to 2023," said Andrew. "Pretty amazing that multi-generations have been involved in our business."

Sliters has three locations in Somers, Lakeside and Bigfork.

“We really appreciate the small-town vibe that we're able to achieve in the communities where we have our stores," said Andrea.

“From a personal standpoint, it's it's really kind of a unique prideful story that that we've been in our communities and been actively involved ” Andrew

Being a part of the community for so long, the Sliter family likes to give back where they can.

“We are so excited to celebrate our 90 years in business with a commitment to support 90 nonprofits and 2023 one of the charities that we're supporting this week is first annual first responder Chili Cook Off,” said Andrea.

The Chili Cook Off First Responder fundraiser will take place on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at the Wrangler Springs Ranch on Highway 35.

It is a family-friendly event with a kid's fishing pond and emergency equipment for kids to explore.

Non-profits can visit https://sliters.com/ website to apply for a grant.