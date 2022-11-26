Small Business Saturday brought shoppers to downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL — Downtown Kalispell is bustling with shoppers who are starting their Christmas shopping early and supporting local shops for Small Business Saturday.

Shopping at small businesses is a one-of-a-kind experience compared to the big box stores.

“It’s really awesome. Especially when they've been here as long as they have. So many customers are on first name basis, and it's really cool when they come in. You know, the owners, they know kind of what they're going to order and if they don't, it's just really cool, being able to be one on one with people. To be really personable and really just find out what they need and what they want," said Liz Woods, Flowers by Hansen Front End Manager.

Small Business Saturday allows smaller businesses to hold sales and get new and old customers walking in the door.

“The community here has been so great. And so we love that they have supported our small business and it's it means a lot to us," said Sara Shine, Lemontree Montana Owner.

These businesses are always available, but days like this that are dedicated to the smaller shops reminding us to shop there and support our community.

“I mean, this is like the foundation of the community's businesses they make the U.S. and the world go round. It's people's dreams. It's people's, you know, what they want to do with their lives and they're bringing their creativity and their passion to other people. And like I said, you could just be so much more personable," said Woods.