Soft road conditions prompt temporary Flathead NF closures, restrictions

KALISPELL — Warm weather, snow melt and spring rains are creating soft road surfaces and spring “break up” conditions on many Flathead National Forest roads.

In an effort to provide for safe transportation and protect the condition of the road system, the Flathead National Forest annually implements temporary road closures and load limits. Forest road managers will check conditions and sign roads “closed” or assign a load limit as appropriate based on the local conditions over the next few months.

"When you travel on soft roadbeds it can cause damage which often leads to longer-term closures to fix the damage," noted Flathead National Forest spokeswoman Tami MacKenzie. "Temporary restrictions are an important tool we use to help protect the road surface and ensure that the road drainage works properly. We ask all forest users to respect these spring break-up restrictions.”

For updated information on temporary road restrictions on the Flathead National Forest contact the individual ranger districts: