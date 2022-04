KALISPELL - A newly renovated building in the Flathead will now house some of the county's most important services.

Flathead County Treasurer, Superintendent of Schools, and Family Court Services opened to the public Monday in the new location at 290 North Main Street in Kalispell.

The former Century Link building will now be called the Flathead County North Complex.

The Flathead County Elections Department will move to the North Complex in late June -- after the primary election wraps up.