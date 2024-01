KALISPELL — Kalispell residents in the area of Meridian and East Idaho can expect a water service interruption on Tuesday.

Plumbrite Plumbing has to shut off water for the areas surrounding Albertsons.

Kalispell officials are asking residents to make any necessary adjustments to equipment that relies on water service.

The interruption will happen on Tuesday from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Call 406-257-7795 with any questions.