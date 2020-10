Somers and Lakeside Fire Department was dispatched to a house engulfed in flames on Friday, Oct. 23.

According to Assistant Fire Chief R.T. Kienas, the house was a total loss and there were no fatalities.

The fire department was able to get the flames fully out by 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Smith Valley and South Kalispell assisted in the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Kienas says the cause of the fire is under investigation.