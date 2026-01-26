South Kalispell Fire Department mourns loss of volunteer firefighter Ben Brown

KALISPELL — The South Kalispell Fire Department is mourning the loss of 25-year-old firefighter Ben Brown, whose passing has left a significant impact on the Flathead community and the fire station where he served.

"He was one of those people that never met someone that he wasn't friends with," said South Kalispell Fire Chief Chris Yerkes.

Yerkes first met Brown, a Flathead Valley native, when he was a cadet in high school and immediately noticed his strong character.

"I definitely noticed him as a real go-getter. He was constantly on the move trying to help out around the fire ground anything that they were asking for and as soon as he completed it he was back looking for something else to do," Yerkes said.

Brown became a firefighter in early 2021, where he immediately made a lasting impact on the department.

"Between the fire service, the rodeo, his young son, I mean he put his all into anything that he got involved with," Yerkes said.

In recognition of his service, the fire department has decided to honor Brown's life and legacy.

"For the time being his number is going to be retired, we already have a place for a memorial on the wall in the station for him, so that will be going up here once we get past the services and stuff this week," Yerkes said.

The department wants the community to remember the young firefighter who inspired others despite his youth.

"He was inspiring to all of our young folks as they came on to the department even though he was relatively young himself. He was an old soul in a young body," Yerkes said.

Brown's service will begin with a viewing at 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Majestic Valley Arena, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.. Anyone who knew and loved Brown is welcome to attend.