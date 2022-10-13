Special surprise - Kids pick out Halloween costumes at Logan Health Children's

KALISPELL — It was an exciting day at Logan Health Children’s in Kalispell as more than 30 kids picked out Halloween costumes thanks to a partnership with Spirit Halloween.

It was a fun surprise for 4-year-old- Wyatt Arguello when he saw the costume rack roll by his hospital room.

Wyatt and his mom Estela travel 4 and half hours from Havre every other week as Wyatt undergoes chemotherapy.

“He’s in the maintenance stage of his Leukemia, so we come here for treatment,” said Wyatt's mother Estela Arguello.

Estela was totally surprised by the costume giveaway, it’s now one less thing her family has to worry about as they focus on Wyatt’s recovery.

“We didn’t have time to shop, you know sometimes you just have too much on your plate, so it’s very nice that you guys come to the hospital, just wonderful, make the environment healthy and you know just happy and forget about anything else and enjoy the small little things,” said Arguello.

The costume giveaway is thanks to a partnership with Spirit Halloween, with donations made at in-store locations in Kalispell and Missoula going directly to Logan Health Children’s.

“They’ve been doing that the last two years, and this year they’re hoping to raise $25,000,” said Logan Health Children’s Chief Development Officer Carly Rickard.

Rickard said the costume giveaway is one of the favorite days of the year for hospital staff.

“You know when often times our nursing staff gets to deliver not so fun news, being able to instead knock on the door of a patient room and walk in with just a costume is really just a nice moment for our staff to just unwind and really celebrate the season with our patients,” said Rickard

Estela said seeing her son smiling and happy, even if just for a moment, helps ease her family’ pain.

“This journey with cancer is not really easy, it’s not the best journey for a parent to see your son in pain and sad, but yesterday he was in a lot of pain, now I see him smiling and laughing, so you get to enjoy those short moments of happiness and hold on to those, so you keep going,” said Arguello.

Donations can be made at any Spirit Halloween store up until Halloween day.