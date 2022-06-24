Sportsman's Bridge Fishing Access Site closed to vehicles due to flooding

KALISPELL - Sportsman's Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS) off Highway 82 along the Flathead River has been closed to vehicle access due to flooding.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports access will be fully restored when conditions improve.

Additionally, the gates remain closed to vehicle access at Bigfork Bay Fishing Access Site, and along the Flathead River at Pressentine FAS and Kokanee Bend FAS.

The Old Steel Bridge FAS remains fully closed due to flooding and hazards to public safety.

FWP spokesman DIllon Tabish notes, "rivers and streams remain high with significant safety hazards. Lakes also present safety hazards, including heavy debris and cold temperatures."

Visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions for a full list of closures and restrictions at FWP sites.