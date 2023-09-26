Flathead County residents must obtain burn permit beginning October 1

KALISPELL — Beginning on October 1, 2023, Flathead County residents will need permits for any open burning on their land and a new grant means it'll be at no cost to residents.

Flathead officials say they've wanted to enact burn permits for the last 10 years, but they did not want residents to pay a fee. Now, thanks to a new air quality grant, people will not have to pay for a permit.

Officials say requiring burn permits will make it easier to monitor active burns and potentially allow burning from December through February if conditions allow.

Another beneficial feature of the system is that people will not be able to activate their burn permit if there are unfavorable burning conditions.

It's important to note homes within city limits — such as in Kalispell — must still follow city burn regulations.

Visit https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/ for a link to register or activate a permit and to learn additional information.