Still no timeline for re-opening Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A representative from Glacier National Park told MTN that they have not been given any tentative dates for letting people back into the park.

The park closed on March 27 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said that they will post updates about the facilities and operations on their website and social media, and that people should be prepared to only be able to park their cars in designated areas and only have access to marked trails.

There is also the possibility that there will be limited access to restrooms and other facilities when the park first reopens, in an effort to keep everyone spread out and healthy.

The NPS also released a statement that said, “The Department of the Interior and the National Park Service are working on a comprehensive plan to reopen closed facilities, units, and lands when appropriate and in accordance with federal, state and local public health guidance.”

MTN News contacted the office of Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow, but our request for comment has not yet been returned. The Park will also ask people to maintain a social distance of six feet from each other when they do reopen, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“The safety and health of NPS employees, visitors, partners, volunteers and resources remains our top priority, and will continue to be our priority when the park reopens,” said National Park Service spokeswoman Samantha Richardson.

“NPS is adhering to the CDC's guidance for preventing the spread of the coronavirus and continuing to take actions to ensure visitors and employees are following federal guidance and state and local public health authorities. We are working on plans and will share these updates on our website.”

