'Stock the Bus' Kalispell collects school supplies for kids in need

KALISPELL — A school supply drive is underway in Kalispell this week for Kalispell and Evergreen students in need.

“Stock the Bus,” put on by the Kalispell Heart Locker Program are looking for notebooks, backpacks, crayons, and more.

Kalispell Heart Locker Associate Casey Driscoll expects to receive enough school supplies for up to 250 kids.

She said any donation large or small can go a long way in helping kids in need.

“So we have a lot of students that will be going back to school this year that won’t be able to afford their own school supplies, so we just want to make sure that they have everything they need so they don’t have to worry about that," said Driscoll. "And they can worry about being at school and getting back to somewhat of a regular routine.”

Driscoll said the school supply drive continues on Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. in the Staples Parking lot off Highway 2 East in Kalispell.

The first day of class for Kalispell school district students participating in in-person learning is August 31.