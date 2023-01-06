Stolen vehicle leads to pursuit in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Two people are in Flathead County jail following a pursuit with law enforcement after they were suspected of stealing a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport.

In a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's office, Thursday at approximately 11:00 p.m., deputies located a vehicle that had just been reported stolen from a location on Meridian Road in Kalispell.

The vehicle was observed traveling north on Highway 2 East, just south of Glacier Park International Airport.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, but the driver failed to stop.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated and continued to West Glacier where it was decided to terminate the pursuit due to road conditions.

Two Bear Air Rescue was dispatched to attempt to locate the vehicle from the air.

Information provided at the time of the theft concluded that the vehicle had a small amount of fuel and it would likely run out of fuel somewhere east of West Glacier.

Deputies continued east on Highway 2 and located the suspect vehicle abandoned near Essex with two sets of footprints in the snow leading south into the trees.

Two Bear Air was able to locate the two suspects about 100 yards from the suspect vehicle and directed deputies to make an arrest on both subjects.

Robert James Spradlin,40, a transient from Kalispell was identified as the driver. He is in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of felony theft and felony criminal endangerment.

Leah Lynn Reevis, 34, from Browning, is also jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of felony theft, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.