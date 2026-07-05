Street closures near downtown Kalispell start July 6

KALISPELL — Drivers in downtown Kalispell should be aware of street closures starting Monday morning.

The City of Kalispell Street Department will be performing mill and overlay work on 4th street East from Main Street all the way to 2nd Avenue East.

Drivers should expect full road closures and alley closures with temporary signs in place to guide traffic.

The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday July 6 and is expected to be completed by Thursday, July 16, weather permitting.

There will be no disruption to the city’s solid waste alley collection.