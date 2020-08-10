Structure, vehicle destroyed in Marion fire

MARION — A weekend fire destroyed a home in the Flathead.

The Marion Fire Department reports in a social media post that crews were dispatched to a structure fire early Saturday afternoon on Lower Lost Prairie Road.

Fire officials report that the owners suffered a complete loss of the structure and a vehicle.

The blaze eventually covered 1.5 acres of land but was fully contained.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Fisher River Fire also responded to the scene.

While the exact cause of the fire isn't known, officials say that arson is not suspected.