Suspicious fires investigated in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Authorities are investigating a pair of early Monday morning fires in Flathead County.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of what’s being called a suspicious fire on Bando Lane in Kalispell shortly after midnight.

An initial investigation revealed the fire was likely started on purpose and spread through some grass in the area, according to a news release. The Evergreen Fire Department was able to quickly put the fire out.

About an hour later deputies responded to another suspicious fire at 1282 Highway 2 East in Evergreen.

The fire also appeared to have been intentionally set and had caught a residential apartment complex on fire. The tenants were evacuated and Evergreen Fire was able to put the fire out, no injuries were reported in either incident.

Detectives are in the process of investigating both fires at this time.

Anyone with information about either fire is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov

