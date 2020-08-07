'Suspicious' package investigated at Rainbow Bar in Kalispell, deemed no threat

KALISPELL — Brian Heino with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office told MTN News that around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, law enforcement was dispatched to the Rainbow Bar in Kalispell for a potential bomb threat.

Heino explained that someone was cleaning the grounds around the Rainbow Bar and found a "suspicious" package and carried it inside.

Heino said that someone inside the bar thought the package looked like a bomb and called law enforcement.

After a thorough investigation using pictures and a bomb-sniffing dog, Heino explained that the package was determined to not be a bomb and not a threat. The area is now clear.