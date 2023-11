KALISPELL — The annual Sykes Diner free Thanksgiving Dinner was a hit as always on Thursday, with people lining up early and a full parking lot.

Sykes has been providing a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community since at least the 1980s.

This dinner brings the community together to enjoy the traditional turkey, green beans, stuffing — and of course, pie.

With live piano music and all the fixings the tradition of the Sykes free dinner continues.