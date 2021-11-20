Sykes Diner in Kalispell hosting free Thanksgiving meals

KALISPELL — A holiday tradition is back up and running in the Flathead as Sykes Diner in Kalispell will once again be hosting free Thanksgiving meals.

The free meals will be offered on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sykes Diner located at 202 2nd Avenue West in Kalispell.

The traditional Thanksgiving meals consists of turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, pumpkin pie and more.

Sykes will deliver Thanksgiving meals to those who cannot attend in-person and offer call in advance to-go orders for pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

Those wishing to have meals delivered must place their order before 3 p.m. on November 22, by calling 406-257-4306.

In 2019, Skyes Diner served close to 1,200 free Thanksgiving meals to Flathead residents.

Last year’s in-person event was canceled for the first time in more than 40 years due to COVID-19 concerns.