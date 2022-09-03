The 14th annual Rumble in the Bay is bringing hundreds of unique cars to Bigfork

BIGFORK — “Just to drive in the car and hear it sounds so amazing, just the sound of a muscle car. You can't replicate that. Like it just it's such a good feeling. And just rolling the windows down and listening to the tunes and just cruising around," said Anita Pan, car enthusiast.

The streets of Bigfork are bustling with a variety of unique cars this weekend for the 5th annual Rumble Around the Lake Poker Run and 14th annual Rumble in the Bay Car Show.

“It's just a fun sport. We do it as a family our son does it with us and lots of friends and it's just a fun thing to do. Being out with the people and seeing all the different cars and going to different places and just having a good time with friends, it's just so enjoyable and fun. This is our best day. We love to come up here we come up here every year," said Susan Proul, car enthusiast.

People from across the Northwest and Canada attend this weekend long event to show off their cars, see friends and support the VFW Post 4042’s High School Scholarship Program with 100 percent of the proceeds from the event going toward the program.

“Car people are the best people. They are so open and welcoming and everyone has a story. That is the best thing. We all have cars. There's always stories about how you got them and the fun you've had in them. Right, everyone has a story. And it just it just opens you to a whole different group of people that are so fun to be around," said Pan.

The poker run on Saturday was a cruise all the way around Flathead Lake with seven stops to collect their cards, compete for the best or worst poker hand and see the beauty the lake has to offer.

“And listen to some good tunes and just cruise on down the road and see the sights and beautiful Montana and everywhere else," said Proul.

The main car show is on Sunday at 10 am in downtown Bigfork. Hundreds of cars will be packed on Grand Avenue and Electric Avenue with hopes of winning the Show and Shine Competition. For more information and event details you can visit bigforkrumble.com.

“They're just our babies. We live to drive these cars, everywhere we go," said Pan.