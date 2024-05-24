The 15th annual Montana Legends Poker Run hits the road this weekend

FERNDALE — It's not just RVs rumbling around Flathead Lake this weekend as hundreds of motorcycles will be touring the area.

This weekend is the 15th annual Montana Legends Memorial Poker Run for the Vets.

The Montana Legends support veterans in the Flathead and Mission Valley through fundraisers for places like the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.

This year alone they donated $37,000 worth of food, and to date have raised $350,000 for veterans.

This event kicks off with a ride around the lake, but that's just the beginning. They will end the ride in Ferndale with food, auctions, live music and raffles.

“You know, all the monies we raise goes and stays right here in the Flathead admission valleys. We don't give it out to anybody. We deal with the homeless and the less fortunate veterans in the area. And so, you know, it's important that we give back to those who takes care of us, you know, they serve for us and we kind of feel we should, you know, give back to them,” said JP Pettigrew, Montana Legends Poker Run President.

Sign up for the ride begins at 11 Saturday at the 'A Bar'.

Even if you’re not a rider, you're invited follow the motorcycles in your car or simply enjoy the after-party.