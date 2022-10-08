The Clydesdale Outpost in Whitefish has brought a new family Halloween activity to the Flathead

WHITEFISH — Does this season between summer and winter activities have you feeling like life is just a bunch of ‘Hocus Pocus?' The Clydesdale Outpost in Whitefish has fall activities that will get you in the Halloween spirit.

“Halloween is my favorite time of year. I just absolutely love it. So this is kind of like my childhood dream coming true. So I thought why not do this? We have 92 acres, let's do something fun that brings the community together,” said Matt Arnold-Ladensack, co-owner of Clydesdale Outpost.

This season is the debut of Halloweentime at the Clydesdale Outpost with family activities like a haunted hayride, photo booth with the Clydesdale horses, cotton candy, and much more.

“It's amazing and it gives me chills when I talk about it. It's just so fun to see the little kids faces when they go on the hayride and they, you know, are like spooked out. It's just so much fun and I absolutely love it,” said Arnold-Ladensack.

This event is about bringing the community together. The Outpost is also helping the community by giving the profits from the SPOOKeasy bar to the Flathead Warming Center and doing a food collection for the North Valley Food Bank. But the haunted hayride is the main attraction for families.

“It was really good," said Shayna Achin, hayride participant.

“It’s awesome!” said Paisley Achin.

“Was it a little scary Miss P?” asked Shayna.

“The scariest," said Paisley.

Be sure to visit clydesdaleoutpost.com for more information and to book your hayride in advance. This is one Halloween attraction you won’t want to miss.

“This is awesome. The best day of my Life!” said Paisley.

If you’d like to come experience these spooktacular activities the Clydesdale Outpost will be open Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.