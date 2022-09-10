The Great Fish Community Challenge and Fun Run is raising money for 70 nonprofits in the Flathead Valley

WHITEFISH — The 8th annual Great Fish Fun Run went off with a bang on Saturday at Depot Park in Whitefish.

“It's the last hurrah, of the six week charitable giving campaign, the Great Fish Community Challenge,” said Jill Seigmund, Whitefish Community Foundation Grants and Program Outreach Associate.

The Great Fish Community Challenge benefits 70 nonprofits throughout the Flathead Valley. This event was created to inspire community-wide giving and build awareness about the critical work of nonprofits.

“So many of the 70 nonprofits participating in this year's Great Fish Community Challenge rely on these funds. So this is a very important campaign for our local nonprofits, and the fun run and community celebration is just a great way to bring everybody together and celebrate philanthropy, and all the important work that our nonprofits do for us,” said Seigmund.

The event featured a 5k competitive run and fun run as well as a 1-mile course. The nonprofits participating in the challenge had interactive booths set up to show the community what they do... and most had participants running alongside the community.

“We decided to walk because it's great for us to get out in the community and get some exercise. And we're just all excited to do it. This fundraiser is incredibly important to us,” said Melissa Petersen, Lighthouse Christian Home and Services Activities Director.

The run was a family affair with an abundance of kids running to support the cause.

“It's just kind of fun and exhilarating. You know, it's good to run around and get your energy out and a good workout. I don't know why it's just entertaining and fun,” said Hudson Clark, one of the participants in the race.

The Great Fish Challenge will end on September 16th at 5pm. They have currently raised $2.5 million of their $4 million goal. If you would like to donate or learn more, you can visit the Whitefish Community Foundation's website.

“It helps us in everything that we do at the lighthouse,” said Petersen.