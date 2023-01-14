The intro to snowshoeing workshop at Lone Pine State Park will open up many winter adventures for beginners

KALISPELL — Are you looking to learn to snowshoe and add one more winter activity to your list?

Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell will be holding intro to snowshoeing workshops every Sunday in January from 12-12:30.

The workshops will provide 30 minutes of general instruction and then you can use the snowshoes until 3pm to work on your new skills.

They also have snowshoes to rent during visitor center hours on a first come first serve basis so you can explore the park.

You can find more information and sign up on the Intro to Snowshoeing Facebook Event Page.