The Lakeside Community Fair is raising money for nonprofits across the valley

LAKESIDE — The Lakeside Community Club is raising money for 20 nonprofits across Flathead Valley during this year's Lakeside community fair.

This is the 33rd year of the fair that started as a tiny garage sale at a church. Now, there are hundreds of items for sale and auction, a parade, and many other events throughout the day. The proceeds will be allotted to different nonprofits across the valley.

“You know, times are hard now. So a lot of these nonprofit groups, they're not getting a lot of other donations because of everything that's going on. And it really is crucial for them to have monies to continue their work," said Sue Birky, Lakeside Community Club Member.

Members of the Lakeside Community Club organize and set up the event every year. Their main goal is to support a better community.

“It's a lot of work, but it's very rewarding when we see a couple thousand people come in the door. Who are very happy to buy things and contribute to the community," said Meredith Fulton, Lakeside Community Club Member.

The event will take place Saturday, July 9th at the Lakeside Elementary School. The sale and auction will kick off at 9 AM with the parade at 11 AM. Please be sure to visit KPAX.com for the full schedule of events.

Event Schedule for Saturday, July 9th:

7:00 am- Pancake Breakfast

9:00 am- Doors Open for the Sale and Auction

11:00 am- Lakeside Chamber Parade

11:00 am- Food Concessions Open

11:30 am- Watermelon Contest

1:30 pm- Gift Certificates Close

2:30 pm- Silent Auction Closes

2:30 pm- Split-the-Pot Drawing

3:00 pm- Fair Ends

4:00 pm- Duck Races at the Tamarack

