The Montana Trolley Company Christmas Light Tour brings the magic of Christmas to Kalispell

KALISPELL — Christmas is all about the magic, lights, decorations and family and what better way to enjoy it all than taking a trolley ride to view all of Kalispell’s best holiday light displays.

“Well, it's Christmassy. I just like to see a bunch of people on board. We load up the trolleys and there's camaraderie, there's Christmas feelings and the beautiful lights. Then the other thing is kids. Oh man, they just love it. That just makes a person feel good,” said Scott Davis, Montana Trolley Company Owner.

The Montana Trolley Company Christmas Light Tour started ten years ago, with one trolley and now they have six trolleys running seven days a week, through all of December. With different houses on the list every year, it has become a Kalispell Christmas tradition.

“Throughout the years, in the neighborhoods we will go down one street and there'll be one nice house really lit up. And then when they see the trolleys going by there, the next neighbors next door, across the street, all of the sudden the whole streets lit up. They're all lit up now because only one person started but when they see the trolleys going, boom,” said Davis.

The lights are beautiful and create a sense of Christmas spirit that even the drivers enjoy year after year.

“I love it. And it's just so much fun. It makes people so happy and when they enjoy it, you know, everybody's singing and just enjoying the views. That's great,” said Jon Whitmore, trolley driver.

“Relax, come aboard, enjoy the Christmas season. Forget about your troubles, woes and just look at the happiness that’s all around,” said Davis.

If you’d like to take a tour and enjoy this Christmas tradition, go online and book your ride at montanatrolleyco.com.

