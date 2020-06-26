The Springs retirement community puts new visitor protocol in place

WHITEFISH — Now that Governor Steve Bullock lifted visitation restrictions for nursing homes, the Springs independent retirement community in Whitefish is creating new safety protocols.

Chief Operations Office Brenda Connelly told MTN News that starting Friday, visitors will be allowed back inside Springs locations.

However, she says The Springs communities have strict procedures in place.

Guests must notify staff ahead of time about when they will visit.

Connelly explained that visitors will also have a rigorous fifteen-step health screening for visitors before they're allowed inside.

She assures families with the rise in virus cases around the state, the Springs is being extra cautious.

"We're going to look at things like the quantity of visitors as well as those locations of those visits," said Connelly. "And certainly personal protective equipment has been a big resource need for any senior community. It's been a scarce resource. We feel fortunate that we have plenty of that."

Connelly says the community still abides by all CDC and health department guidelines, including rigorous hand washing and social distancing.