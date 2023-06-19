“The Wall That Heals” heading to Kalispell this week

KALISPELL –The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., will be arriving in Kalispell at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

People are being encouraged to line the route as The Wall That Heals travels through downtown Kalispell on its way to Glacier High School.

More than 300 Patriot Riders, first responders, and Two Bear Air Rescue will escort The Wall That Heals before it arrives at the Glacier High School soccer field.

Glacier Park Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2252 is hosting the exhibit which will be open to the public from June 22 through June 25.

Organizers say the exhibit offers the chance for people to “visit, learn, reflect, and honor the 58,281 servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice as well as the more than 2.7 million who served in the Vietnam War.”

The Wall That Heals includes a mobile education center that offers information about the Wall That Heals as well as the impact of the Vietnam War.