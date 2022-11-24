The Whitefish Turkey Trot was at max capacity this chilly Thanksgiving morning

WHITEFISH — Thanksgiving is all about the food, giving and being with people you love. And some people chose to run the Whitefish Turkey Trot this morning to burn off the calories ahead of the feast.

The Trot filled up this year and had 850 people run the 5k in the cold and ice. People had costumes and smiles on their faces despite the chilly morning.

It was a family centered event with kids and dogs mixed in with some serious runners.

A portion of the proceeds from the run go to the North Valley Food Bank, and food donations were also accepted. It was a fun way to waste time while the turkey to cooked.

“We got to earn the calories. And it's kind of our last chance to run outside with a bunch of people,” said Ryan Seguine, a Turkey Trot participant.

There was also a Turkey Trot in Columbia Falls. This is one Thanksgiving tradition that you may want to be a part of, so put it on your calendar for next year!