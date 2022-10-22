There is a write-in candidate option for the Flathead County Commissioner's seat

KALISPELL — Voting can be confusing when it comes to all the oddly worded ballot initiatives and so many candidates to research. This year in the Flathead, voters should be aware that there is a write in candidate option for County Commissioner.

There is only one person to vote for in many of the races and that typically means that is the person you must vote for, but this year, you have the option to write-in another candidate but only for the County Commissioners seat.

“In flathead County, we didn't have any Democrats or independents run for county commissioner. You might even notice that when you open your ballot, there's lots of bubbles just with just one name. And that means that only one party had a candidate in the primaries, When you look at your ballot, it'll just have a person's name and then a blank spot and that you can write in an official write-in candidate's name,” said Mandy Gerth, Forward Montana Flathead Filed Manager.

However, you cannot just write any name on the ballot.

“There's a bunch of rules about if you want to run as an official writing candidate. So good question. If you want to vote for Big Bird you can, but it won't count,” said Gerth.

If you would like to vote for the write in candidate, you completely fill in the bubble next to the blank line.

“And then they write the name on that line for who they want to vote for and they have to write it in correctly according to the way the person filed,” said Monica Eisenzimer, Flathead County Elections Office Manager.

This write in option generally only happens in local elections.

“It's not very common, but every now and then, it happens,” said Eisenzimer.

If you complete your ballot and would like to turn it in before election day, you can mail it in or drop it off at the Flathead County Elections Office. On election day, November 8, there will be ballot drop boxes across the county.