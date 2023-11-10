Thursday night fire destroys home near Olney

OLNEY — Crews were called out on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to reports of a structure fire in Northwest Montana.

The Olney Fire Department responded to a residence on Running Dog Road near Olney at approximately 7 p.m.

The home — which was destroyed in the fire — was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene.

MTN News

According to a social media post, nobody was home when the blaze broke out and the cause is not known at this time.

The Whitefish Fire Department also responded to the scene to help battle the fire.

No further information is being released at this time.