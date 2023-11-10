Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Thursday night fire destroys home near Olney

A Thursday night fire destroyed a home on Running Dog Road in the Olney area.
Olney Fire 11923
Olney Fire Department
A fire on November 9, 2023, destroyed a home on Running Dog Road in the Olney area.
Olney Fire 11923
Posted at 8:49 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 10:58:24-05

OLNEY — Crews were called out on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to reports of a structure fire in Northwest Montana.

The Olney Fire Department responded to a residence on Running Dog Road near Olney at approximately 7 p.m.

The home — which was destroyed in the fire — was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Olney Home Fire Map

According to a social media post, nobody was home when the blaze broke out and the cause is not known at this time.

The Whitefish Fire Department also responded to the scene to help battle the fire.

No further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader