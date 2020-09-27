Toys for Tots in Flathead Valley looking for distribution space

Toys for Tots in the Flathead Valley is looking for a new distribution space - for their annual toy giveaway.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions from the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots had to part ways with the organization.

But they're still hoping to bring holiday cheer to kids in the valley.

Kelly Hamilton is the Flathead Valley Coordinator for Toys for Tots - and says they are looking for space that is gymnasium sized, and has running water and electricity due to the colder temperatures of winter.

Hamilton also stresses they will be following COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“When we get into the toy distribution when parents come and pick-up toys, they're probably not going to be allowed to touch the toys, they will point to what they want. Then we will pick them up with gloves on, put them in the bag and then we're done with that distribution, we will wash, change gloves, or use sanitizer,” said Hamilton.

Toys for Tots is also in need of volunteers and tables, so if you are wanting to give a helping hand you can contact their Facebook at Toys for Tots in Flathead Valley.

