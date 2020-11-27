Toys for Tots in Flathead Valley needs community support for kids in need

KALISPELL — It's been a hard year for everyone, especially Toys for Tots in the Flathead Valley where community support is needed now more than ever.

More than 1,400 and families have signed up to receive toys from the organization compared to the 800 kids from last year.

And the Toys for Tots Flathead Valley Coordinator Kelley Hamilton says they already have 100 boxes out for people to donate toys.

Hamilton says that with the community supporting the organization, they can make the holidays great for those who are struggling.

“If people donated through our drop boxes that would be huge, lets fill those boxes up and get them overflowing, and then we have hands right there ready for distribution," said Hamilton.

Please visit this website for a complete list of drop boxes in the Flathead area.