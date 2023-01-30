Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Trailer home destroyed in Hungry Horse fire

Crews contended with below zero temperatures while battling the fire
Hungry Horse Trailer Fire
Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department
Hungry Horse Trailer Fire
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 10:15:06-05

HUNGRY HORSE - Crews contended with frigid temperatures as they battled a weekend trailer fire in Northwest Montana.

The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department was called to reports of a trailer fire at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find a trailer house in Hungry Horse fully engulfed in flames.

Hungry Horse Trailer Fire

A social media post notes that "with temperatures dipping to -10 degrees, it made a difficult fire even worse."

The homeowner was able to get out of the trailer home shortly after the fire broke out.

The Martin City Rural Fire Department, the Coram / West Glacier Fire Department and the Bad Rock Volunteer Fire Department & QRU also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App