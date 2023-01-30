Trailer home destroyed in Hungry Horse fire

HUNGRY HORSE - Crews contended with frigid temperatures as they battled a weekend trailer fire in Northwest Montana.

The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department was called to reports of a trailer fire at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find a trailer house in Hungry Horse fully engulfed in flames.

Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department

A social media post notes that "with temperatures dipping to -10 degrees, it made a difficult fire even worse."

The homeowner was able to get out of the trailer home shortly after the fire broke out.

The Martin City Rural Fire Department, the Coram / West Glacier Fire Department and the Bad Rock Volunteer Fire Department & QRU also responded to the scene.