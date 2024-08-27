Traumatic Brain Injury support group offers resources in the Flathead

KALISPELL — A Traumatic Brain Injury, often referred to as TBI, can forever alter your day-to-day life from one second to the next.

People who suffer from TBIs often feel isolated from the rest of society as they struggle with their new reality.

A support group based in Kalispell called “Coffee with Survivors” is working to change that narrative.

“We’re brain injury survivors, but anyone is welcome to come,” said Coffee with Survivors president Don Donald.

A group of people from all walks of life gather in the Gateway Community Center in Kalispell every Saturday at 10 a.m. to have a cup of coffee and listen to one another.

“People in here don’t have a problem at all talking about it, they’re good people that are in here, and people don’t mind talking about their advantages of it or disabilities of it, it’s a good program,” said Donald who's been running “Coffee with Survivors” for the last four years.

The group gives those affected by a Traumatic Brain Injury a safe, comfortable place, to know you are not alone.

“One person will say something, and everybody has an answer for that problem and the person that asked the question can take out what he wants and use that resource,” said Donald.

Donald used to work as a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. He suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury in 2007 when a car he was a passenger in was rear-ended by a semi-truck.

“I didn’t make it to work that day, I was in a coma for two weeks and then they put me in rehab in Missoula and I was there about a year.”

Donald struggled after his injury finding a comfortable place to talk about his new way of life; Coffee with Survivors offered that resource.

“If you can’t tell by looking at them, it makes people realize that they’re not the only ones out here.”

Aaron Malchi had a brain tumor the size of his fist removed in 2020. Coffee with Survivors gave him an outlet as he began his recovery.

“Just like everybody I learned how to walk and talk and all of that stuff all over again, and there’s a lot of issues that deal with mental aspects of just trying to fit in with the public, that a lot of people don’t realize with traumatic brain injuries being a problem,” said Malchi.

The support group is free and open to anyone in the community. It doesn’t matter if you’re a brain injury survivor, family member, friend or healthcare provider.

“You can get lost in your own misery you know, and so it’s nice to have a support group like these guys because I didn’t think there was one as far as brain injuries, it’s pretty new, and how big of part they are for healing to be around people that do understand your traumatic brain injury problems,” said Malchi.

Those who would like to find out more information about Coffee with Survivors can email Donald at don.donald@hotmail.com.

