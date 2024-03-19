Tree clearing planned for U.S. Highway 93 near Whitefish

WHITEFISH — The Montana Department of Transportation will be clearing trees on U.S. Highway 93 to prepare for upcoming construction work.

The project will begin at Mountainside Drive and extend for approximately three miles, ending just west of Livermore Flats.

Tree clearing work will begin on Monday, March 25, 2024, and is expected to take several months to complete, weather and other factors permitting.

Roadwork on this section of U.S. Highway 93 is currently scheduled for 2025, according to a news release.

Traffic control will be in place while crews are present and traffic will be restricted to one lane at times. Drivers should expect reduced speeds of 35 mph.

Click here for the most up-to-date width restrictions and road conditions.

The public can contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978 with any questions or comments.