Two Kalispell men in hospital following shooting incident

KALISPELL — Kalispell police say two men are in the hospital after a shooting incident Monday night.

Kalispell police say at approximately 11:41 p.m. Monday, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell.

When officers responded they located two men that had each sustained gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to a local medical facility for medical care. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Kalispell detectives are conducting the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and the names are being withheld at this time.

The incident appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

If you have any information or questions, please contact Detective Dan Williams at 406-758-7795